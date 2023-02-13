Every night that Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann works as an attending physician in the pediatric ER, she says, at least one child comes in with a mental or behavioral health emergency. Over the span of her career, she's seen the number of young people needing help grow enormously.

"The most common problems that I see are children with suicidal thoughts or children with severe behavior problems, where they may be a risk of harm to themselves or others," said Hoffmann, who works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. "We're also seeing younger children, especially since the pandemic started. Children as young as 8, 9 or 10 years old are coming to the emergency department with mental health concerns.

