Alzheimer's and HRT: Study suggests sweet spot to avoid dementia

Taking hormone replacement therapy did not affect dementia risk unless it was started late, a new study said.

 fizkes/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Alzheimer's disease strikes women harder than men — over two-thirds of those who descend into dementia's devastating twilight are female at birth. That's likely due to biological reasons that remain poorly understood, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

One key piece of the enigma: Women lose sexual hormones such as estrogen when they undergo menopause, either naturally through the body's decreased production or by removal of the ovaries via surgery. However, just how the loss of those hormones and the impact of hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, affects dementia risk is also unclear.

