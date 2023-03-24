The eyes are more than a window to the soul — they're also a reflection of a person's cognitive health.

"The eye is the window into the brain," said ophthalmologist Dr. Christine Greer, director of medical education at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Boca Raton, Florida. "You can see directly into the nervous system by looking into the back of the eye, toward the optic nerve and retina."

