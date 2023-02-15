Like those of thousands of families across Turkey and Syria, the Fansas' lives were shattered by last week's earthquakes. But Nilay Fansa and her husband, Cengiz, are also holding tight to their "miracle baby."

The February 6 quakes trapped the family beneath the rubble that had been their seven-story apartment building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Nilay was pulled free about 14 hours later, then her 4-year-old daughter, Nil, and finally Cengiz.

CNN's Amanda Sealy, Nadia Kounang, Talia Kayali, Aliza Kassim Khalidi, Rhea Mogul and Sana Noor Haq contributed to this report.

