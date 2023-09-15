(CNN) — An Arkansas toddler died of a rare brain-eating amoeba infection, which was likely contracted at a splash pad at a country club, according to health officials and the county coroner.

The victim died from Naegleria fowleri infection, which “destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and in certain cases, death,” the Arkansas Department of Health said in a news release Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags