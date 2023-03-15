More than 1 in 9 seniors in the United States is living with Alzheimer's disease, and the number of people affected is expected to double over the next two decades, rising to 13 million in 2050, according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association.

Treatments for the disease are taking promising steps forward, but some people's reluctance to discuss cognitive challenges with health care providers hinders their ability to catch early warning signs and make appropriate interventions.

Tags