The rate of children diagnosed with autism in the United States has been growing steadily since 2000, but two new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight disparities in the types of children identified to have autism spectrum disorder and setbacks in early detection.

In 2020, about 1 in 36 children had been diagnosed with autism by age 8, according to the CDC -- about 2.8%. That's up from a prevalence of 1 in 44 children in 2018 and 1 in 150 children in 2000.

Tags