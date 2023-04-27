A Seattle medical center is reporting 31 confirmed cases of a bacterial infection since October, according a news release from the Virginia Mason Medical Center. The most recent confirmed case was identified on April 3.

"Beginning in October 2022, Virginia Mason Medical Center detected an increase in cases of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria at our downtown campus," Sydney Bersante, Virginia Mason Medical Center's interim president said in the statement. "We immediately implemented increased safety measures, notified patients who had tested positive for the bacteria, and promptly provided treatment where necessary."

CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

