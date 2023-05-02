A Florida woman, unable to get an abortion in her state, carried to term a baby who had no kidneys.

Deborah Dorbert's son Milo died in her arms on March 3, shortly after he was born, just as her doctors had predicted he would.

CNN's Kyla Russell contributed to this report.

