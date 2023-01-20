The first time Johanna Thomas talked to the families of her kids' friends about gun safety, she had to work up her nerve.

It was after a school event, and a girl had invited her daughter to drive home with her family for a playdate, said the mother of two kids from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The volunteer for the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action wanted to make sure that whatever firearms the family had were not accessible to her daughter, she said — so she asked.

Tags