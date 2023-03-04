Bempedoic acid may be an alternative for people who need to lower their cholesterol but can't or won't take statins, according to a large study published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Statins are the most commonly prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs that help lower what's known as the "bad" cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood; more than 90% of adults who take a cholesterol-lowering medicine use a statin, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags