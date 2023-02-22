Ouch, that aching back! Perhaps it's from sitting too long, picking up a heavy object, a sudden slip or fall, or an aging spine — whatever the cause, sudden pain in the lower back is a common complaint.

In fact, low back pain is the leading [number one] cause of years lived with disability globally, with neck pain coming in at No. 4, according to the 2016 Global Burden of Disease Study. Low back pain is called "acute" when symptoms last between one and 12 weeks and "chronic" when the pain lasts three months or longer.

