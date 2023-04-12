The White House has declared that the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl combined with xylazine -- an animal tranquilizer that's increasingly being used in illicit drugs -- is an "emerging threat" facing the United States due to its role in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Administration officials call the threat FAAX, for fentanyl-adulterated or -associated xylazine.

CNN's Janelle Chavez and Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags