US health officials have issued a final rule that not only makes some changes to Medicare -- including expanding access to behavioral health care and clarifying criteria guidelines -- it cracks down on "misleading" advertisements.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, finalized the rule that, among other things, prohibits advertisements that do not mention a specific plan name and use Medicare logos or language in a way that could mislead and confuse enrollees into believing that the ads come from the government.

CNN's Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

