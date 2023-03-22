Black and Hispanic adults in the US are less likely than White adults to get statins, medications that prevent or treat common forms of heart disease, according to a new study.

For the study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Cardiology, the researchers analyzed data on more than 3,000 people ages 40 through 75 in the United States, broken down by their risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also known as ASCVD, over a 10-year period. Just over 10.7% were in the highest-risk group, with a risk at or above 20%.

