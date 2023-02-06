Black, Hispanic dialysis patients are at greater risk of dangerous bloodstream infections

Patients who need regular dialysis treatments have high rates of staph infections in their blood compared with people who don't need these treatments, according to a new CDC report.

 Mailson Pignata/Adobe Stock

Patients with failing kidneys who need regular dialysis treatments still have sky-high rates of dangerous staph infections in their blood compared with people who don't need these treatments, according to a new Vital Signs report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of infection are particularly high among people who are Black or Hispanic or who have a lower socioeconomic status, the report said.

More than half a million Americans rely on regular dialysis treatments to filter toxins from their blood because their kidneys are no longer working as well as they should. Dialysis relies on the use of catheters and needles which circulate a patient's blood through a machine in order to clean it.

