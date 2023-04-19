If the word "breakfast" conjures up big plates of bacon and eggs, stacks of pancakes, or omelets — all of which might feel too heavy or too time-consuming to make regularly — it's time to move beyond those ideas.

Rather than turning to a box of cereal or the same old menu of morning favorites, give yourself permission to go wild and get creative.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags