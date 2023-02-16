After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed," the Willis family noted in a statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

