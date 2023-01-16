There's a crisis of bullying in US schools, and the solution is learning what to do before it happens.

One in 5 students report being bullied, according to data from the National Center for Educational Statistics. The US government website StopBullying.gov defines bullying behavior as an imbalance of power between perpetrator and victim, and repeated (or potential for repeated) incidents.

Michelle Icard is a parenting author, educator and speaker. Learn more about her work on her website MichelleIcard.com.

Tags