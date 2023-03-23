California bill aims to ban sale of popular candies containing ingredients that may cause health issues

A bill has been introduced in the California Assembly seeking to ban use of red dye No. 3 — commonly used in processed food products — and other chemicals in foods.

 Jen Gauld/Adobe Stock

Some chemicals linked to health issues have been banned in food products in the European Union, while the United States has allowed use at levels determined safe. A bill recently introduced in the California State Assembly could start to change that.

Assembly Bill 418, or AB 418, seeks to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of food products in California containing red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil or propylparaben, according to a news release from the Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel's office, who introduced the bill with fellow Democratic lawmaker Buffy Wicks. If passed, the bill would go into effect January 1, 2025.

