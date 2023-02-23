Cancer screenings could be back to normal after millions missed during Covid-19 pandemic

A physician talks with her patient while looking at her mammogram breast cancer screening. Screening rates declined during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Nemanja Mandic/Adobe Stock

Millions of people across the United States missed routine cancer screenings during the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the prevalence of screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancers in the previous year falling anywhere from 6% to 15% between 2019 and 2021, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.

"We were thinking there would be a rebound in late 2020," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society. "We were surprised to see the continued increase in the number of folks not getting their screenings."

