Cronobacter sakazakii, the bacteria that contaminated a major infant formula manufacturing plant and led to a nationwide shortage, is a common natural pathogen. It's harmless for most people, but it can be life threatening for infants, especially those who are born prematurely or with weakened immune systems.

Infections caused by the bacteria are rare, but a new report published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of proper sanitation of breast pump equipment and safe storage and preparation of powdered infant formula.

