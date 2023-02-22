CDC advisers vote in favor of using mpox vaccine in future outbreaks

On February 22, the independent vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously in favor of the two-dose Jynneos mpox vaccine for adults at risk of catching the disease during an outbreak.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

The independent vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the two-dose Jynneos mpox vaccine for adults at risk of catching the disease during an outbreak.

If the CDC agrees with the committee's recommendation, there will be a recommendation in place to give the vaccine to people who are at risk for mpox during future outbreaks.

Tags