The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ironing out the "logistical and legal" aspects of testing wastewater from airplanes for coronavirus variants as it continues to explore such a Covid-19 monitoring program.

The agency is still "figuring out how to operationalize this program," a person close to CDC discussions said, adding that there are "logistical and legal" hurdles that need to be sorted out before the program "would be operational."

