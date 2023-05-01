Investigators have identified Gold Medal flour as the source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected at least 13 people in 12 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

General Mills announced last week that it's recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of bleached and unbleached all-purpose Gold Medal flour that have a "better if used by date" of March 27 or 28, 2024.

