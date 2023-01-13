CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated Covid-19 vaccine but says people should still get boosted

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine targeting is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2022.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech but that it is unlikely to represent a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend that people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC said one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems -- a "near real-time surveillance system" called the Vaccine Safety Datalink -- detected a possible increase in a certain kind of stroke in people 65 and older who recently got one of Pfizer's updated booster shots.

