The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in "a moment of peril" and a "strong, effective, and more accountable" agency is an urgent matter of national security, according to a new report from the Center for Strategic & International Studies' (CSIS) Commission on Strengthening America's Health Security.

"This report argues that a significant reset of the CDC is necessary -- and possible -- if carried out through building actionable recommendations across branches of government and across party lines," Katherine Bliss, a senior fellow at CSIS, a Washington think tank, said during an event on Tuesday marking the report's release. The event included CSIS experts, elected officials and public health experts, including past leaders of the CDC.

Tags