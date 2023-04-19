The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations on the Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday to allow another dose of the bivalent booster for people who are 65 and older or who have weakened immune systems and who "want the option of added protection" against the coronavirus.

The move aligns with Tuesday's US Food and Drug Administration actions to allow these groups to get additional booster doses ahead of the fall vaccination campaign. On Wednesday, members of CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices met to discuss the changes and expressed their support for them, although the committee did not vote.

