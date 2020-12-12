The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to vaccination of millions of people.
Eleven members of the committee voted in favor and three recused.
Vaccines cannot be administered until CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield accepts the committee's recommendation, which is expected to take place within hours.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.