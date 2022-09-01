CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend updated Covid-19 boosters

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site decorated for Cinco de Mayo at Ted Watkins Park in Los Angeles on May 5. The CDC's independent vaccine advisers voted 13-1 September 1 to recommend updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

A group of independent experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its vaccine recommendations voted 13 to 1 Thursday to recommend updated mRNA boosters for Americans this fall.

The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, must decide whether to sign off. If she approves the recommendation as expected, shots could be available by Friday, according to pharmaceutical manufacturers, who began shipping the new shots after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized them Wednesday.

CNN's Naomi Thomas and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

