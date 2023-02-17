In some older breast cancer patients, skipping radiation therapy after they've had surgery doesn't appear to have a detrimental effect on their overall survival, according to a new study.

Skipping radiation after surgery may not affect overall survival for women 65 and older with small hormone-positive breast cancer tumors, provided that they receive five years of endocrine therapy, says the study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. But it may be associated with a higher risk of cancer returning in the same breast.

