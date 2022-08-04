Change in monkeypox vaccine injection method could mean more doses but may not be easy, experts say

A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine on August 3 in West Hollywood, California. The US government is considering a change to how physicians give monkeypox vaccines so it can make the most of the supply on hand.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

The US government is considering a change to how physicians give monkeypox vaccines so it can make the most of the supply on hand, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said Thursday.

As part of the Biden administration's declaration of the monkeypox outbreak in the US as a public health emergency, it's looking into administering Jynneos vaccine shots intradermally instead of subcutaneously.

CNN's MJ Lee contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.