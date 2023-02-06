On Monday, the US State Department's domestic offices, bureaus and posts overseas will begin communicating in a style that's unlike any other they've ever used before: The agency will ditch Times New Roman, a font it has been using since February 2004, and switch to the plainer Calibri.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's email about the change was titled "The Times (New Roman) are a-Changin," according to the Washington Post.

