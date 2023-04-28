ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise

ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information.

ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.

"While I am a language model that has been trained on a vast amount of information, I am not a licensed medical professional and I am not capable of providing medical diagnoses, treatments, or advice," the chatbot wrote in response to a question from CNN.

