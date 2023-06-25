(CNN) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. 

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face “a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they eat the dip, according to the FDA release

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated