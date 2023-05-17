(CNN) — Leading heart health organizations are urging schools and parents to teach young children life-saving skills such as how to call 911 and how to administer CPR.

On Wednesday, the American Heart Association, the European Resuscitation Council and the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation published a scientific statement in the journal Circulation that details evidence showing schoolchildren as young as 4 know how to call for help in a medical emergency and that, by age 10 to 12, children can administer effective chest compressions when performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR.

