The number of young children in the US who have died from opioid overdoses has increased significantly, according to a new study on accidental poisonings of children 5 and younger.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, looked at a nationwide database and found 731 children 5 and under among poison-related fatalities between 2005 and 2018. Some of the children were poisoned by over-the-counter pain, cold and allergy medicines, but the highest number of fatal poisonings by far were from opioids.

