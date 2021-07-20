Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLER... DOUGHERTY...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...CENTRAL MITCHELL...BAKER...CALHOUN...NORTHERN EARLY AND SOUTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 330 PM EDT... At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blakely to 13 miles southwest of Edison to 7 miles southeast of Arlington to 9 miles south of Leary to near Newton. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Putney, Edison, Arlington, Baconton, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Douglasville, Centerville, Damascus, Bluffton, Iveys Mill, Radium Springs, Parksville and Carnegie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&