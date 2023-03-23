The political and legal scrutiny of some Big Tech and social media platforms is running high at the moment.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew faced grilling from lawmakers Thursday when he appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. His testimony took place as some lawmakers have renewed calls for TikTok to be banned in the US, citing national security concerns over its ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance. They have also questioned TikTok's data collection practices and its impact on children.

CNN Audio's Xavier Lopez contributed to this report.

