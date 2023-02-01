Complications during pregnancy linked to a higher risk of heart disease, study finds

Five major pregnancy complications are strong lifelong risk factors for ischemic heart disease, a new study finds, with the greatest risk coming in the decade after delivery.

 Konstantin Postumitenko/Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock

Ischemic heart disease refers to heart problems, including heart attack, caused by narrowed or dysfunctional blood vessels that reduce blood and oxygen flow to the heart.

