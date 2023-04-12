Concerned about the courts, some states and universities are stockpiling abortion drugs

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

With an eye on the courts, a growing number of Democratic-led states are stockpiling the pills that can be used for a medication abortion, the most common form of the procedure in the US.

The officials want to be prepared, in case US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision to suspend the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone goes through, so medication abortions would still be available in their states for some period of time. But they're taking different approaches to the idea.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

