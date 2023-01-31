The number of babies born each year in the United States has been steadily dropping since the Great Recession of 2008. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and brought another burst of uncertainty, many expected an even steeper dropoff.

But a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 50,000 more babies were born in the US in 2021 than in 2020, marking the first major reversal of the downward trend.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

