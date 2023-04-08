Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

The study was conducted by researchers Yan Xie, Taeyoung Choi and Ziyad Al-Aly, who all work for the VA St. Louis Health Care System's Clinical Epidemiology Center, and funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The findings, published on Thursday, were based on data from 11,399 predominantly older male veterans who were hospitalized with COVID-19 or influenza between Oct. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

