...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Daily sugar-sweetened drinks linked to liver problems in older women, report finds
(CNN) — More than 6 in 10 adults in the United States drink sugar-sweetened beverages on a daily basis. For older women, that might mean a higher risk of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease, a new study finds.
The report, published on Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, tracked the beverage choices of nearly 100,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79 across the United States and looked at their health outcomes over two decades. Compared with women who consumed fewer sugar-sweetened beverages less frequently, those who drank sugary beverages every day faced higher rates of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease.