Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in the United States, it's time to "spring forward" into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.

"For whatever reason, Daylight Saving Time always just creeps up on us," said pediatrician Dr. Cora Collette Breuner, a professor of adolescent medicine in University of Washington's department of pediatrics in Seattle.

Tags