The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning Tuesday about "brightly-colored fentanyl used to target young Americans."

The agency said it and its partners in law enforcement seized colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states this month.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.