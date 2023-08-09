Deaths, disabilities from heart problems related to air pollution are on the rise, study finds

A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — The number of people killed or disabled by certain heart problems caused by exposure to air pollution has risen significantly since 1990: 31% worldwide, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Particle pollution is specifically to blame, the researchers say. Also called PM2.5 or particulate matter pollution, it’s the mix of solid and liquid droplets floating in the air, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. It can come in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke. Particulate pollution comes from coal- and natural gas-fired plants. Cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, construction sites and wildfires can also create it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags