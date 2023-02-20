Dementia risk rises if you live with chronic pain, study says

Living with chronic pain can lead to more rapid cognitive decline and later dementia, new research found.

 tampatra/Adobe Stock

Chronic pain, such as arthritis, cancer or back pain, lasting for over three months, raises the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, a new study found.

The hippocampus, a brain structure highly associated with learning and memory, aged by about a year in a 60-year-old person who had one site of chronic pain compared with people with no pain.

