...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
Do not use certain pregnancy, ovulation, UTI tests, FDA warns
(CNN) — Consumers shouldn’t use certain tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration warned Friday, including those that test for pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infections.
“UMI has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests,” the agency said. “The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.”