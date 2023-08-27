...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
(CNN) — It happens to every gymgoer at some point. You’re getting ready to head to the gym or begin using a piece of equipment, and suddenly you feel stressed and anxious. Maybe it’s because of what you’re wearing, a lack of fitness or uncertainty about how a group class will operate. These negative feelings — dubbed “gymtimidation” — are real, and they can prevent you from achieving your fitness goals. That’s a real problem, experts say.
There is a wealth of evidence that being physically fit is key to preventing chronic illness and death. Staying active also helps you sleep better, reach or maintain a healthy weight, and control your blood pressure. In addition, exercise is a powerful force in combating stress, anxiety and depression — a real irony when it comes to the issue of gymtimidation.